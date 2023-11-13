Mumbai News: BEST To Run Additional 145 Buses On Bhaubeej

Mumbai News: BEST Announces Additional 145 Buses On Bhau Beej | Representative image

Mumbai: In anticipation of heightened commuter activity on the occasion of Bhaubeej falling on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced the operation of 145 additional buses. These buses are set to traverse Mumbai and extend their services to Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

To manage the surge in passengers, BEST inspectors will be strategically stationed in crowded areas outside railway stations and key bus stops. Their role includes ensuring orderly queues and facilitating smooth boarding processes, as stated by an official from BEST.

In a proactive measure, the official further stated, "In case there is a need for more buses on November 15, we will deploy them on the busy routes to clear crowds at bus stops." This initiative aims to enhance the overall commuting experience for the public on the festive occasion.

Read Also Mumbai News: Sessions Court Convicts BMC Employee for Assaulting BEST Bus Driver in 2014

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)