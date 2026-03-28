Mumbai News: Bandra SV Road Traffic Crawls After Road Collapse Near Lucky Restaurant, Repairs Planned Over Weekend

Traffic slows on Bandra’s SV Road after road collapse near Lucky Restaurant leads to barricading and repair work | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: The motorists suffered as traffic on Bandra’s SV Road moved at a snail’s pace on Friday, following the authorities' barricading of a road stretch of around 500 metres. It was on Thursday that the stretch of road with the metal plates near the Lucky restaurant gave way, causing the road to collapse.

The metal plates are installed as a standard practice since the BMC’s hydraulic department is replacing the old water lines beneath the road. However, as the high-risk safety issue arose, the traffic police have barricaded the road, and the authorities are expected to carry out the repairs over the weekend.

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Road collapse triggers traffic congestion

“The authorities have informed that on Saturday and Sunday, they will work beneath the metal sheets and repair the road stretch. Until then, the section is barricaded and vehicles are passing slowly from the sides. It has naturally added to traffic chaos, to an already jammed road,” said former local corporator and Congress leader Asif Zakaria.

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