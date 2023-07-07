Mumbai News: Australia & PetroChina Pick BKC As Their Office Address

Bandra Kurla Complex |

Mumbai: Australian as well as Chinese companies have picked up Maker Maxity in the Bandra Kurla Complex as their base of operations in Mumbai.

Tourism Australia Services and Business Operations has leased 2,226 sqft of built-up office space on the ninth floor of Maker Maxity (3 North Avenue).

The lease duration is for the next 27.2 months starting July 1 for a monthly rent of ₹11.28 lakh. For this, ₹1.35 crore in the deposit has been paid. As per the documents accessed through Propstack, the lock-in period is for the entire duration of the lease period and there is a 5% annual rent escalation.

Likewise, Petrochina International, the Chinese oil and gas company of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, has leased two offices on the sixth floor of the same building (3 North Avenue) in the central business district.

Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, will have an office in Maker Maxity starting October 1, until September 2028, that is a lease period of 60 months of 5 years.

For 3,771 sqft of chargeable commercial space rented, Petrochina International will pay ₹19.23 lakh as monthly rent. The Chinese company has paid a deposit amount of ₹2.30 crore. The lock-in period is three years of the contract duration and in case of terminating the agreement, a notice of six months will have to be given to the property owner.

Documents with The Free Press Journal accessed from Propstack shows that there will be a rent escalation of 4.5% per annum during the contract period.