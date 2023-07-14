Mumbai News: Anti-Noise Activist Sumaira Abdulali Files FIR Against DJ Varun Ganjawalla

Environmentalist and Awaaz Foundation trustee, Sumaira Abdulali, has filed an FIR against DJ Varun Ganjawalla at DB Marg police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation, threats, attack based on religion or race, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Ganjawalla approached Abdulali last year during Ganpati festival: FIR

As per the FIR dated July 13, the activist was conducting a decibel test to measure noise near Ideal Hotel in front of Girgaon Chowpatty on the last day of Ganpati festival last year when Ganjawalla approached her and tried to strike a conversation.

As per the FIR, he identified himself as a representative of the professional audio and lighting association. Abdulali later found out that Ganjawalla had previously filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court in the case of her crusade against noise during festivals.

Despite Abdulali’s refusal to engage in a conversation and her suggestion to address the matter in court, Ganjawalla persisted, following which she sought assistance from nearby police.

DJ took photos, videos of her; said she targeted Hindu festival

She subsequently discovered that Ganjawalla had taken photos and video screenshots of her and uploaded them on Facebook with a comment urging others to share the content, implying action should be taken against her for targeting the Hindu Festival.

Abdulali referred to the order from the metropolitan magistrate, dated June 23, 2023, which directed the filing of an FIR against Ganjawalla for stalking and threatening her.