Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs 3 In Goregaon, Wadala; Drugs Worth Over ₹75L Sezied

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell has apprehended three individuals for their alleged possession of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and Heroin drugs valued at over 75 lakh rupees. These arrests occurred in Goregaon and Wadala on September 28.

On that day, the Worli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid in the Wadala area, discovering a 38-year-old individual in possession of 100 MDMA tablets (various shapes, blue-pink in color) with an estimated worth of Rs. 15,42,000. The accused was identified as Nitin Mhamunkar, a commerce graduate, with no prior criminal record.

2 Nabbed In Goregaon During ANC's Operation

Simultaneously, the Kandivali Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell initiated an operation in the Goregaon region on the same day. They apprehended two individuals, aged 38 and 29, for allegedly possessing 150 grams of Heroin valued at Rs. 60 lakh. The accused were identified as Hasib Salim Gor (38) and Nadim Isarar Ali (29), both hailing from Uttarakhand.

The Anti Narcotics Cell seized a total of drugs amounting to Rs. 75.42 lakh in value. Cases have been registered against all three individuals under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Nitin Mhamunkar has been remanded in police custody until September 30th, while Gor Nadim Ali's custody has been extended until October 3rd.

The operation was executed by Sandip Kale, the incharge police inspector of the Worli Unit, and Rupesh Naik, the incharge police inspector of the Kandivali Unit, under the guidance of Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti Narcotics Cell.

