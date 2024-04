Representative Image

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials between March 31 and April 03, seized over 2.52 kilograms of gold valued at 1.46 Cr across five cases.

Gold Concealed in Clothing And Baggage Trolley

According to the Customs, the gold was found concealed in clothes worn, on the body of the pax, underside of baggage trolley.

Custom Officials Probing Smuggled Items

The Customs officials are now probing who were the supplier and recipient of the said smuggled items.