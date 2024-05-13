Mumbai News: Actors Join Carter Road Beach Cleanup Drive

Plastic exporters’ trade body and a sustainability consultant company organised a beach clean-up at the Carter Road in Mumbai. Along with industry leaders, government officials and students, actors like Simple Kaul and Rajat Bedi also joined the beach cleanup activity.

PLEXCONCIL, a trade body for plastics exports, successfully concluded its inaugural beach clean-up drive at Carter Road in Bandra on Sunday in collaboration with Green Myna, a clean energy solutions advocate. Over 150 volunteers rallied together to combat plastic pollution and preserve the coastal environment.

Read Also Sugee Group showcases enthusiastic participation in Dadar Beach Clean – up Drive 2023

The beach clean-up drive brought together a diverse group of participants, including PLEXCONCIL COA Members from the Western region, council officials, students from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Plastic Institute, Mumbai and other colleges, as well as environmentally conscious citizens. The participants collected and disposed of significant amounts of plastic waste, restoring the pristine condition of the shoreline.

Sribash Dasmohapatra, executive director of PLEXCONCIL, said, "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by our volunteers. The success of this event underscores the importance of collective action in preserving our environment and combating plastic pollution."

Ashwin Malwade, co-founder of Greenmyna, said, “Plastic is an essential and very important material that is used in so many different products we use daily. For a cleaner planet and ocean, all we need to do is ensure that we segregate our waste, dispose of our plastic responsibly and avoid unnecessary single use plastic in our daily lives.”

Indian television actor Simple Kaul and Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi also lent their support to the initiative and participated in the beach cleanup drive. "We are delighted to have been a part of this impactful event. Initiatives like these are vital in protecting our oceans and marine life, and we applaud the organisers and volunteers for their dedication," they said.

Dhruv Sayani, Convener of PLEXCONNECT 2024 & COA Member, PLEXCONCIL, said, "While plastics offer numerous benefits, it is crucial to address the issue of single-use plastics and promote recyclability and sustainability in the industry. This beach clean-up drive is a step towards raising awareness and inspiring others to take action."

Sribash Dasmohapatra, executive director of Plexconcil, said, "We are excited to organise this Beach Clean-Up Drive in collaboration with our partners and volunteers. The beach clean-up drive represents PLEXCONCIL's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. By mobilising our resources and engaging our community, we aim to lead by example and inspire others to take action in protecting our planet."