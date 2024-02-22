 Mumbai News: 80 Vehicles Damaged In Borivali Arson Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 80 Vehicles Damaged In Borivali Arson Incident

Mumbai News: 80 Vehicles Damaged In Borivali Arson Incident

The incident took place at around midnight Tuesday. The vehicles were parked near Lalji Trikamaji School in Borivali (West) and the fire damaged around 80 auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four two-wheelers.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

Borivali police have filed a case against an unidentified person for allegedly setting fire to impounded vehicles taken by the traffic authorities and the BMC.

The incident took place at around midnight Tuesday. The vehicles were parked near Lalji Trikamaji School in Borivali (West) and the fire damaged around 80 auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four two-wheelers.

According to the police, at 12.11am on Tuesday, they received a call reporting a fire at the dumping ground near Lalji Trikamaji School. Upon arrival, the police found the vehicles ablaze. The police observed that the fire was intentionally set to dry grass, and Kandivali Fire Brigade personnel were working to extinguish it.

The police filed a case against an unidentified individual under Section 435 (mischief by fire with intent to damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 80 Vehicles Damaged In Borivali Arson Incident

Mumbai News: 80 Vehicles Damaged In Borivali Arson Incident

Mumbai: Kharghar Coastal Road Plan Deferred Due To Potential Mangrove Damage

Mumbai: Kharghar Coastal Road Plan Deferred Due To Potential Mangrove Damage

Mumbai: Facelift Launch For 19 Railway Stations By PM Modi On Feb 26

Mumbai: Facelift Launch For 19 Railway Stations By PM Modi On Feb 26

ED Registers ECIR Against Dinesh Bobhate, PA Of Former MP & Uddhav Thackeray Faction Leader Anil...

ED Registers ECIR Against Dinesh Bobhate, PA Of Former MP & Uddhav Thackeray Faction Leader Anil...

Thane: Parents Protest After Class 1 & 3 Girl Students Molested Inside School Bus During Picnic...

Thane: Parents Protest After Class 1 & 3 Girl Students Molested Inside School Bus During Picnic...