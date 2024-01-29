Mumbai News: 80-90% Of Nigerian Community In City Associated With Criminal Activities, Says Report

Representative Image | File

Known for its cosmopolitan and inclusive culture, Mumbai welcomes people from diverse backgrounds. The past few years have also witnessed an influx of Nigerian nationals settling in the city. While many have integrated with the locals, concerns have emerged about a significant number engaging in illegal activities, primarily drug peddling.

80 to 90% of Nigerians are associated with criminal activities

The first signs of Nigerian nationals involved in drug-related activities surfaced in Mumbai almost a decade ago. Since then, the issue has escalated, with reports indicating that 80-90 per cent of the Nigerian community in Mumbai is now associated with criminal activities. The police highlighted a disturbing upward trend in the crime rate involving them but haven't been able to identify the number of gangs currently active.

Nigerian nationals often arrive in Mumbai under various visa categories such as education, medical, work or tourism. Once in the city, those inclined towards illegal activities allegedly destroy their passports, making it challenging for the authorities to deport them. Legal complications further arise when individuals involved in criminal activities are arrested, preventing them from returning to their home country until the legal proceedings are resolved.

Nigerians in Mumbai have built a systematic, covert drug distribution network

While most Nigerian nationals prefer to stay on the outskirts of Mumbai, particularly in areas like Mira Road, Vasai-Virar, Ulwe, Vashi and Kharghar, they operate throughout the city. The groups formed by them are elusive, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify and arrest them. The police said Nigerian nationals have established a systematic and secretive drug distribution network, primarily dealing in substances like cocaine, MD (mephedrone), LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), and MDMA (ecstasy).

The masterminds behind these operations are believed to be in Nigeria or other African countries. Poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment are cited as driving factors for their involvement in the trade. These groups are said to use various methods to transport drugs into Mumbai, including sea and air cargo as well as human carriers who ingest or conceal drugs within their bodies, making detection challenging.

Nigerians do not involve Indians as they don't trust them

To maintain secrecy, they communicate in their native language through digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram. They do not involve any Indians because they do not trust them. Some Nigerian men have reportedly married local or Marathi women, adopting the local language. Senior police officials said on condition of anonymity that addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach involving cooperation between local and international law enforcement agencies.