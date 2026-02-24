 Mumbai News: 77 BMC Employees Suspended In Corruption Cases Over 5 Years, 20 Booked In 2025 Alone
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has suspended 77 employees over the last five years in corruption cases, including 20 in 2025 alone, while working closely with the Anti-Corruption Bureau Maharashtra to enforce strict action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:23 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai civic authorities take firm disciplinary action as dozens of BMC staff are suspended over graft-related offences in recent years | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai

77 BMC employees suspended over corruption in five years

In the last five years, as many as 77 BMC employees, including officers, have been suspended after being arrested in corruption cases. In 2025 alone, 20 BMC employees have been suspended in corruption cases.

"The action has been taken in a total of 68 cases. The administration is firm on keeping the BMC corruption-free and will continue to take stringent action against its staff, including officers, if any cases of malpractice and misuse of official powers come to the surface," civic sources said.

Cooperation with Anti-Corruption Bureau

Senior officials said that the civic administration maintains transparency in all its dealings, acts in accordance with the rules and takes a firm stand against corruption, adding that the municipal corporation extends all necessary cooperation to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Government of Maharashtra for various actions taken under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

If the courts find an employee guilty in a case registered against him by the ACB, the civic administration immediately takes strict action, such as dismissal or removal from service. These employees not only lose their jobs but also lose benefits such as pension and gratuity. These individuals are also barred from applying for jobs in any government or semi-government organisations in the future.

Number of BMC employees suspended in corruption cases

Year Cases Number of employees suspended

2021          17                17

2022          19                19

2023          09                10

2024          09                11

2025          14                20

Total          68                77

