Mumbai News: 612th Urs Of Makhdoom Mahimi Celebrated At Mahim Dargah; 124-Year-Old Fair Begins December 5

Devotees participate in the 612th urs at Mahim Dargah ahead of the historic 124-year-old Mahim fair | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: The 612th urs at the Dargah-e-Makhdoom Mahim was celebrated on Saturday. The ten-day Mahim fair, centered around the dargah, will begin on December 5.

Devotees Participate in Ceremonies and Rituals

On the evening of Friday, the first day of the urs, devotees participated in the 'badi khidmat' ceremony that involves the cleaning and decoration of the tomb. Prayers and rituals were conducted late into the night. On Saturday, the second and main day of the festival, the dargah flag was hoisted in the evening.

Legacy of Saint Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi

Saint Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi, a religious scholar who authored an interpretation of the Koran, lived between CE 1372 and 1431. The urs festival is an annual celebration that commemorates the death anniversary of a Sufi saint. Devotees who believe in the saint’s miraculous powers call Makhdoom Mahimi 'qutb-e-Konkan'.

More Devotees Attend This Year, Says Trustee

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Pir Makhdoom Sahib Charitable Trust, said that more devotees attended the urs compared to last year.

“This could be because it is the weekend,” said Khandwani, who added that, following recommendations by the police, extra CCTV cameras, exit and entry points will be provided during the fair.

Mahim Fair Begins December 5, A 124-Year Tradition

The fair is held in the week after the urs. The event is the only gazetted fair in the city because colonial-era officials listed it in the official gazette. This will be the 124th year of the fair. The first time the fair was documented in government records was in 1901, said Khandwani.

