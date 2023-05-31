Mumbai News: 32-year-old man fatally shot in Kandivali; wife's boyfriend arrested within 24 hours

Representative Image

Mumbai - A tragic incident unfolded on May 28 when a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Kandivali. Following a swift investigation, it was revealed that the murder was committed by Rohit Pal, the boyfriend of the victim's wife. The Kandivali police acted promptly, apprehending the accused within 24 hours.

The distressing event occurred on May 28 when a lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood at Ekta Nagar in Kandivali West. The investigation swiftly identified the deceased as Manoj Chauhan (32), leading to the registration of a murder case based on a complaint lodged by Manoj's brother, Harikesh.

Accused was apprehended while fleeing to UP

Providing details of the case, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint CP (Law and Order), stated, "The Mumbai Police swiftly formed 10 to 12 investigation teams. Through their diligent efforts, it was uncovered that Manoj's wife's lover, Rohit Pal (23), was responsible for his death. Subsequently, the police initiated a search for Rohit, and based on information that he was returning to his village, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he was apprehended while aboard the Pawan Express."

Investigations revealed that Rohit had been involved in an illicit relationship with Manoj's wife for the past four to five years, a fact known to Manoj and his family. Manoj had previously confronted Rohit, resulting in physical altercation, yet his wife chose not to sever ties with him. Manoj's interference in their relationship evidently posed an obstacle for Rohit, leading him to meticulously plan and carry out the fatal shooting. Arriving in Mumbai with a firearm on May 27, Rohit tracked down Manoj and shot him in the head, resulting in his untimely demise.

Rohit was promptly arrested and produced in court. Today, the court remanded him into police custody until June 2. As the investigation progresses, the police are also exploring the possibility of Manoj's wife's involvement in the crime.