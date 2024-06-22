Mumbai News: 2 'Serial Thieves' Held For Robbery At Actor Anupam Kher's Office

The Two Criminals In Police Custody | X/ Mumbai Police

The Amboli police have arrested two alleged serial thieves in connection with Rs4.15 lakh robbery at actor Anupam Kher's office. The duo – Rafiq Shaikh, 35, and Mohammad Khan, 30 – were held from the Jogeshwari area on the night of June 21. The police have seized Rs34,000 cash, a film reel and an iron vault from them.

According to the police, both of them are history-sheeters, who have committed thefts across different parts of the city using auto-rickshaws. On June 19 when the crime took place at Kher's Veera Desai Road office, another robbery was reported from Vile Parle the same day. However, whether Shaikh and Khan were involved in it is not clear yet.

A police officer said, “Both are serial thieves and commit theft in different areas of the city. We will investigate whether they specifically targeted Kher's office or if it was incidental. The actor's staff reported that more than Rs4 lakh was stolen. We will determine the exact amount and items taken from the office.”

कल रात मेरे वीरा देसाई रोड वाले ऑफ़िस में दो चोरों ने मेरे ऑफ़िस के दो दरवाज़ों को तोड़ा और अकाउंटस डिपार्टमेंट से पूरा सेफ़ (जो शायद वो तोड़ नहीं पाये) और हमारी कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित एक फ़िल्म के नेगेटिव जो एक बॉक्स में थे, चुराकर ले गए।हमारे ऑफिस ने FIR करवा दिया है।और पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

Taking to X after the robbery, Kher shared a video showing his office's broken door. His post read, “Two thieves broke into my office, breaking two doors and stealing the entire safe from the accounts department, which they probably couldn’t break open, and the negatives of a film produced by our company.”