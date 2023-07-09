 Mumbai News: 2 Foreigners Held With US Dollars Worth Over ₹1 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 2 Foreigners Held With US Dollars Worth Over ₹1 Crore

Mumbai News: 2 Foreigners Held With US Dollars Worth Over ₹1 Crore

One of the accused is a resident of Osaka in Japan, the other is from Bangkok.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has arrested two foreigners from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle over one lakh US dollars ( One of the accused is a resident of Osaka in Japan, the other is from Bangkok1.15 crore), agency officials said on Sunday. While one of the accused is a resident of Osaka in Japan, the other is a Bangkok resident.

Acting on the specific intelligence, the agency officials intercepted two foreign passengers on Saturday evening. The duo was supposed to depart to Bangkok by a Thai airways flight. During the search, the Customs team recovered and seized USD 1,41,500 from them, which they were carrying in a pouch cleverly hidden in a handbag.

Remanded to judical custody

The accused passengers were arrested and produced before a local court on Sunday, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. The Customs is now probing from where they sourced the foreign currency in such a huge quantity and to whom it was to be delivered. The agency is also checking if the duo had been involved in such smuggling activity in the past or do they have links with any syndicate.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 foreigners swap boarding passes to travel to different countries; arrested
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Chunabhatti; Driving Held...

Mumbai News: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Chunabhatti; Driving Held...

Mumbai News: Woman Feared Drowned Near Bandra Fort, Search Operation Underway

Mumbai News: Woman Feared Drowned Near Bandra Fort, Search Operation Underway

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Security Guard For Molesting Teen

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Security Guard For Molesting Teen

Joint Operation By Central Railway RPF & State Excise Department Foils Smuggling Attempt, Foreign...

Joint Operation By Central Railway RPF & State Excise Department Foils Smuggling Attempt, Foreign...

Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To...

Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To...