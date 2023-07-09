Mumbai News: 2 Foreigners Held With US Dollars Worth Over ₹1 Crore

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has arrested two foreigners from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle over one lakh US dollars ( One of the accused is a resident of Osaka in Japan, the other is from Bangkok1.15 crore), agency officials said on Sunday. While one of the accused is a resident of Osaka in Japan, the other is a Bangkok resident.

Acting on the specific intelligence, the agency officials intercepted two foreign passengers on Saturday evening. The duo was supposed to depart to Bangkok by a Thai airways flight. During the search, the Customs team recovered and seized USD 1,41,500 from them, which they were carrying in a pouch cleverly hidden in a handbag.

Remanded to judical custody

The accused passengers were arrested and produced before a local court on Sunday, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. The Customs is now probing from where they sourced the foreign currency in such a huge quantity and to whom it was to be delivered. The agency is also checking if the duo had been involved in such smuggling activity in the past or do they have links with any syndicate.