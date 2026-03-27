Mumbai News: '12 Baje Se Lockdown Hai, Stock Up', Mumbra Youth's 'Panic Buying' Video Gets Him Rounded Up By Police |

Thane: A youth in the Mumbra area of Thane district was detained after a fake video claiming an imminent lockdown triggered panic among residents. The youth recorded and circulated a video on social media, falsely claiming that a strict lockdown would be imposed in the area from midnight. The clip quickly went viral, leading to fear and confusion among locals.

In the viral video, the youth can be seen saying, "Ek khabar aayi hai abhi, 12 baje se lockdown hai (I've just got news, there's a lockdown from 12 o'clock). He also claimed that the alleged lockdown would be imposed for an indefinite period due to the ongoing situation. He further suggested the public to stock up their homes with essential goods and medicines to avoid trouble.

As the rumour spread, several residents reportedly stepped out of their homes to purchase essential goods, fearing sudden restrictions. The rumour created a sense of urgency, with people calling each other to verify the claim, which only accelerated its circulation.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Mumbra Police launched an investigation and traced the accused. He was taken into custody, where he admitted to creating and sharing the video without verifying the information.

Youth Later Shares Apology Video For Sharing Rumour

Police later made the youth publicly apologise for his actions and issued a strict warning against repeating such behaviour. "My name is Arham Uzair Azharuddin and I stay in Mumbra. The video that I made regarding the lockdown was completely fake news. There is no lockdown imposed in Mumbra. I apologise for spreading the rumour. Mumbra Police have made me understand my mistake," he said with folded hands in the apology video.

Authorities emphasised that spreading unverified information can lead to unnecessary panic and disrupt public order. Officials have appealed to citizens to exercise caution while consuming and sharing content on social media.

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