Mumbai: New regional plan for MMR will help boost economy

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has got the Regional Plan (RP) for MMR sanctioned by the state government. The said plan came into effect from June 20 and will remain effective till 2036.

According to the MMRDA, the approved plan is only for areas that are outside the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and special planning authority (SPA) areas, where sanctioned development plans are already in place, such as Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

The plan aims at achieving a balanced growth through various proposals.

Two growth centres have been proposed in order to boost the economy and employment. One growth centre will come up at Kharbao in Bhiwandi and the other at Poynad Junction in Alibag Taluka.

Besides, seven local growth centres (LGCs) have been proposed in rural areas that will enable economic development and help rectify the current deficiencies in physical and social infrastructure. Two regional parks have also been proposed; one near Kharbao and the other in Lonad village in Bhiwandi Taluka.

To promote transit oriented development (TOD), it has been proposed a station area development.

The LGCs are proposed in villages Amne, Chave in Bhiwandi Taluka, Villages Goveli, Khadavali in Kalyan Taluka , Village Kadav in Karjat Taluka, and Villages Pezari, Gondhalpada in Alibag Taluka.

