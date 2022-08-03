Mumbai: New escalators and lifts installed at three Western Railway stations (Representative Image) |

To make the railway platforms more passengerfriendly, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has commissioned three lifts and two escalators in the month of July. With these continuous efforts, the Division has successfully commissioned 98 escalators and 47 lifts till now.

According to the WR chief PRO, out of the three new lifts, two have been provided at Vasai Road station, and one at Dahanu Road station. Whereas, the two new escalators are at Andheri and Vasai Road stations.

“Earlier, Vasai Road had four escalators and one lift. Now, the number of escalators has gone up to five and lift up to three,” the WR official said, adding that one more escalator will also be installed at Vasai shortly.

Further, the WR plans to install 18 escalators and 12 lifts by the end of this financial year. Elated over the new facilities, Vasai resident Sandhesh Chavan said, “It’s good to hear that the WR has installed more lifts and escalators at Vasai Road, which sees a footfall of around 2 lakh.”

Similarly, another commuter from Vasai, Shobha Shinde said, “Escalators and lifts at stations have now become necessary amenities, especially in cities like Mumbai. For controlling trespassing of tracks, the railways should install escalators and lifts at foot-over bridges.”