Mumbai: New CRZ notification clears deck for Manora Hostel redvp

The much awaited redevelopment project of the State Legislators' hostel popularly known as Manora Amdar Niwas at Nariman Point can now avail the 5.4 Floor Space Index (FSI) --following the recently issued revised Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification by the Central government.

A senior official from the Public Works Department (PWD) which is the project implementing authority confirmed the news and said that a fresh proposal will be sent to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking necessary permissions. "So far of the MLA hostel land, 40 per cent was in CRZ ambit. However, now with this new notification of CRZ 5.4% of FSI is acceptable on entire land parcel. Therefore, the revised proposal will be sent to MMRDA," he explained.

Interestingly, the proposed hostel redevelopment plan was made as per the 5.4 FSI only. The official asserted that they were only waiting for the centre's notification which has come now, paving the way for this redevelopment project.

Meanwhile, the PWD had issued request for qualification (RFQ) from interested agencies to carry out the said redevelopment project amounting to Rs 900 crore. In fact, in the second tender floated by the PWD, the three companies have now shown interest. These companies are- L&T, Shapoorji Paloonji and Tata.

The PWD official stated, "Now the scrutiny of application will be done and thereafter request for proposal (RFP) will be called. Wherein the qualified companies can bid their quotations for this work."

The PWD is expecting to begin the building construction work by November, asserted the official.

The Free Press Journal has been tracking the progress of this project from the outset. In previous stories this paper had reported how this project was initially handed over to the Union government-led National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited, assuming that PWD won't be able to carry out the work in the given deadline. Though the land is owned by PWD, it was believed that NBCC, being a central government agency, would be able to obtain the CRZ permission. However, nothing happened as such and NBCC could not initiate any work besides demolishing the structure. Therefore, in December, 2020, the project was officially handed over to the PWD by the state government.

Reportedly, in the new redevelopment plan, two high rise towers, one of 25 storey and other of 45 storey will be built. Besides, there will clinic and shop, three dining rooms, an air-conditioned yoga hall, gymkhana, library, mini-theatre, a conference hall, and two canteens will be developed.

