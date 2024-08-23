Mumbai: Netherlands' Expertise Guides City's Battle Against Flooding And Rising Sea Levels At IMC Seminar

Mumbai: As Mumbai grapples with the increasing threat of rising sea levels and severe flooding, the urgency for resilient urban planning has never been more critical. In light of this, an insightful discussion was held on August 21, 2024, at the Babubhai Chinai Hall - IMC Churchgate, where experts from the Netherlands and Mumbai shared their perspectives on sustainable solutions to safeguard the city’s future.

Organised by Mumbai First and Led by Bart de Jong, Consul General of the Netherlands in Mumbai, the discussion centered on the Netherlands' centuries-old expertise in managing life below sea level. Highlighting the Dutch approach, de Jong emphasized, "Our goal is to ensure safety now and in the future, while guaranteeing a fresh water supply even during dry periods. This requires flexibility, sustainability, and solidarity, involving all stakeholders, government, business, experts, and local communities including farmers and fishermen."

He pointed out the innovative strategies the Netherlands has implemented, such as the construction of floating residential areas and the Room for the River program, which proactively prevents disasters rather than reacting to them. De Jong urged, "We must integrate water management into spatial planning and urban development. Think in terms of value, not just cost, and plan for the long term while maintaining flexibility."

Twenty-six percent of the Netherlands, including major cities like The Hague and Amsterdam, lies below sea level, rendering 60 percent of the nation's land vulnerable to flooding. Netherlands has relied on traditional flood defenses such as dams since as early as 1000 AD, the country was compelled to rethink its approach after catastrophic floods in 1995 and 1997.

The country has since embraced a variety of innovative strategies, including the Delta Works, the Room for the River program, and the creation of urban floodplains. However, government officials from Maharashtra acknowledged that replicating these Dutch strategies in Mumbai would be challenging due to the vastly different topographies and unique challenges faced by the two regions.

P. Velrasu, Divisional Commissioner, Konkan, echoed the sentiment but highlighted the unique challenges Mumbai faces. "Mumbai is a reclaimed city with low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle and many more. Our problems are more complex compared to other cities, our city cannot be compared to Netherland pattern, its topography, population and geographical problems are totally different. Flooding is a recurrent issue, but we are addressing these through long-term planning," he stated.

Velrasu also discussed the recent initiatives undertaken by the BMC, including the construction of massive water tanks similar to those in Milan's subway system. "This year, despite heavy rains, areas that typically flood remained dry. Our focus is on reducing water stagnation and ensuring that after heavy rains, water is drained as quickly as possible," he added. He also underscored the BMC’s increased budget for the Storm Water Department, reflecting the priority placed on flood mitigation.

The discussion also touched on the need for maintaining natural barriers like salt pans and mangroves, with environmentalist Debi Goenka pointing out, "It is unfortunate that we have to go to court now to protect our natural assets. Instead of preserving these fields, we are destroying them. Channelizing rivers and building protective walls is not the solution. The destruction of natural habitats like mangroves and salt pans is a grave concern for Mumbai's ecological balance. These habitats are not only crucial for the city's biodiversity but also play a vital role in protecting against flooding and erosion. It is imperative that we prioritize their conservation and protection, rather than sacrificing them for short-term gains or development projects.”

Aman Mittal, Joint CEO of MITRA and a representative of NITI Aayog, stressed the importance of linking urban development with Geographic Information Systems (GIS). He said, "BMC is integrating GIS for better city management, which includes developing residents, special planning projects, and revising building norms to move people from low-lying areas. We need more areas that allow water to seep out, especially in the MMR, and may need to relocate poorer residents. We're working on a comprehensive 7-8 year coastal development project for Maharashtra, focusing on coastal infrastructure and business development. Waterlogging often occurs where islands of Mumbai are joined, so we must create more water storage spaces, maintain salt pan land, and clear encroachments on rivers like Mithi. Although Mithi River's capacity has increased, it still requires more technical expertise as it only carries fresh water during monsoons when Tulsi and Vihar lakes overflow.”

Concerns about the future were addressed when an attendee raised a question about reports predicting that Mumbai could be underwater by 2100. P Velrasu responded, "Some areas have already been identified as at risk. If we sit idle, these predictions could become reality. However, all sewage treatment plants will be ready within four years, and we are mapping stormwater drains to ensure efficient drainage."