SBTC asks blood banks across Maharashtra to organise voluntary donation drives to maintain blood stocks during November and December | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: With regular blood donations likely to decline during November and December due to festivals and holidays, the Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed all blood banks and blood collection centres to organise special voluntary blood donation camps across the state to prevent shortages.

Mumbai requires around 1,100 units of blood every day to meet the needs of hospitals and patients. With regular donors likely to be unavailable during the festive holiday period, maintaining adequate blood stocks becomes crucial to ensure an uninterrupted supply for accident victims, surgery patients and those requiring regular transfusions.

Blood Banks Asked To Review Stocks

The council has issued a circular asking all blood banks to review their existing stocks and plan collection drives according to local demand. They have also been instructed to coordinate with social, political and religious organisations, NGOs, colleges, schools, railway stations and other institutions to organise special camps.

Mumbai's government blood centres have been specifically asked to conduct donation drives at crowded locations, including railway stations, offices and housing societies, and reach out to potential donors to encourage participation.

Festive Holidays May Reduce Donations

The November-December period generally witnesses a decline in blood collection as regular donors travel out of town during Diwali and Christmas holidays, while educational institutions and offices also witness reduced activities.

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The SBTC has appealed to citizens, social organisations and housing societies to take the initiative and participate in voluntary blood donation camps to ensure that no patient faces difficulties in accessing blood when required.

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