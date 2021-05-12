Mumbai: Nearly 30,000 people inoculated in city

Amid the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed to vaccinate nearly 30,000 registered beneficiaries on Wednesday. According to the data, 28,559 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 4,172 beneficiaries were between 18 to 44 years.

Civic officials said news of fresh stocks having arrived brought many who were waiting for the second dose. “The city had doses to sustain the drive for the next three more days,” said

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said citizens need to book an appointment through the government portals for inoculation. Moreover they have received 1.76 lakh covid-19 doses, of which 28,000 are Covaxin. “From today (May 13) only beneficiaries above 45 years of age will be vaccinated at all civic-run vaccine centres,” he said.

Senior health officials said vaccination can only prevents disease and deaths, not infection. Moreover the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month-and-a-half to two months, as you need to take two doses, and after 15 days of second dose, antibodies will be produced. “So many of them who are coming in for vaccination probably are already harbouring the virus and also remember that vaccinations do not prevent the infection but they prevent disease, they prevent deaths and they prevent severe diseases so that you do not land up in a hospital or die – that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination,” he said.