Mumbai NDPS Court Convicts 6 In 2015 Oshiwara MD Manufacturing Case; Quantum Of Sentence On Thursday

The Mumbai Special NDPS Court convicted six accused in the 2015 case involving an alleged Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Oshiwara | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The special NDPS court on Tuesday convicted five men, including accused Sajid Electricwala, involved in running a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in a flat in Oshiwara in June 2015. The raid at the flat led to the seizure of 25 kg of finished drug, while 25 kg was in semi-finished form and 100 litres was in liquid form of MD.

The five accused who are convicted are Sachin Dilip Bagul, Sajid Yusuf Electricwala, Chandrakant Krushna Katade, Rahul Ramesh Salunke, Ayub Tafsir Khan alias Lala and Bhanudas More alias Bhavesh Patel. Meanwhile, the court said Rajjak Hasanali Rupani alias Chacha, who died pending the trial, is proved to be heading the gang.

Quantum Of Sentence

The special judge, Sudhirkumar Bukke, has now adjourned the hearing to Thursday for hearing the accused and prosecution on quantum of sentence and pronouncement of verdict.

As per the prosecution case, on the basis of the information on June 29, 2015, the officers from ATS nabbed Bagul near Hotel Shreeji, Oshiwara, with 1 kg of MD. After his interrogation, the officers reached the flat where Electricwala was involved in making the drugs from various chemicals.

MD Manufacturing Unit Raided

The police raided a flat at Ekdant Building in Oshiwara, where the officers recovered 25.50 kg of MD, 25 kg of unfinished MD and 100 litres of chemical said to be used in the preparation of MD.

The special public prosecutor, Avdhut Chimalkar, had examined 44 witnesses and argued that Patel was the kingpin, mastermind and trained the accused in the process of manufacturing the psychotropic substance MD.

While it was argued that the prosecution has successfully established the existence of the entire conspiracy of the accused persons and also as to how accused No. 5 (Lala) was working as the conduit for the sale and disposal of the psychotropic drugs.

Court Accepts Prosecution Case

The special judge, while convicting the accused, accepted the prosecution's case and observed that Bagul has been held guilty for having been found in possession of 1 kg of MD. Subsequently, Bagul, Electricwala, Katade and Salunke were caught from the flat, with a huge quantity of MD in finished and unfinished form. While for Lala, the court said he, along with another accused, had provided financial support to Electricwala to set up the unit for drug manufacturing.

Patel is also held guilty by the special court on Tuesday. The special public prosecutor, Avdhut Chimalkar, on the quantum of sentence on Tuesday appraised the court about the order of the Thane court convicting Patel. The prosecution has now said that they would seek punishment for Patel considering the previous conviction under Section 31 of the NDPS Act (enhanced punishments for repeat offenders).

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Patel was earlier this month convicted by the special Thane court in a case registered by DRI after a raid at his factory and seizure of around 238.20 kg of party drug MD in 2017.

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