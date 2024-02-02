Mumbai: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Grilled By ED For 8 Hrs In Money Laundering Case Linked To Sale Of Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned NCP MLA Rohit Pawar for eight hours in a case related to the sale of Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK) to Baramati Agro.

Rohit's statement after the questioning

After leaving the ED office, Rohit Pawar said, "I have submitted all the required documents and will cooperate with them (ED) in their investigation. ED officials told me to sent someone from my office on Feb 8 with some documents which they required, and likely, they will call me one more time."

Junior Pawar further stated that he learned from the media reports that the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in court. After investigating the issues raised by the complainant, the agency found no evidence against the office-bearers of the bank and individuals named as accused, he added. "We are in opposition. The closer report means that the Maharashtra government and police did not find anything in this case," he claimed.

"This inquiry pertains to the transactions of MSC Bank directors in 2010. Notably, there is a PIL against an unpaid loan, but my and my company's names were not mentioned in it. There is no inquiry regarding money laundering against me. I have only been questioned about sugar mill transactions, dealings with other companies in that context and the financial details of the company,” Pawar further said.

Pratibha Pawar was present at the NCP office

Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was present at the NCP office located nearby when the legislator appeared before the ED. Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule are currently in New Delhi for the Parliament session.

Rohit Pawar previously appeared before the ED on January 24. After 12 hours of questioning, he claimed to have answered all the questions posed by the ED officials. He recorded his statement regarding the activities of his company, Baramati Agro, auction-related details and financial transactions, including operational expenditures of the company, which is purportedly associated with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

Hundreds of NCP workers, who had come from across the state, gathered at the NCP office in Mumbai as well as near the ED's establishment and staged an agitation against the agency's summons to Rohit Pawar. NCP workers also staged a protest in Pune.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near the ED office and barricades were placed on roads leading to it.