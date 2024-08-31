Mumbai: NCP Leaders Demand Action Against Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Over Insulting Comments, Threaten To Quit Alliance

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant | File Photo

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Friday reacted sharply against Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant's statement that although he sits next to the NCP in the Cabinet, when he comes out he vomits.

Umesh Patil, NCP spokesperson said, “My personal request to Ajit dada Pawar is that we should quit the alliance, we should not listen to such comments. We are not greedy for power. My request is to the senior NCP leader to sack Tanaji Sawant or we should quit the cabinet.”

NCP spokesperson and MLC Amol Mitkari condemned Sawant's remark saying, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis should control their leaders. NCP is not a weak party which they assume. Their leaders should control their mouths.”

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said, “Who is Tanaji Sawant? We have not joined Mahayuti on the request of Tanaji Sawant. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis have included NCP in the Mahayuti. The CM should control him.”

NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase took a potshot and said that Ajit Pawar has lost all self-respect and there is growing discomfort within the ranks of the government. “I never imagined that Ajit Dada would compromise his self-respect for power,” Tapase added.