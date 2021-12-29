Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule, husband test COVID-19 positive

NCP leader Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID - 19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care," Sule announced via Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

The minister was infected with the virus last year as well. She had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature. Today was the last day of the five-day winter session held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur due to the rise in COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases.

On Monday, the Tribal Development Minister KC Padvi and BJP legislator Sameer Meghe were among 50 plus people visiting the state legislature who tested COVID 19 positive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

However, the silver lining was that the state did not record any fresh case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO that is causing worries all over the world.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:09 PM IST