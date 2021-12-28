Mumbai: NCP leader Rohini Khadse alleges involvement of Shiv Sena officer bearers in attack on her

A day attack on her on Monday, the NCP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini Khadse on Tuesday alleged that it was allegedly carried out by Shiv Sena office bearers. Rohini, while coming home at Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, was attacked yesterday night but she and her driver escaped.

With Rohini’s claim of Shiv Sena’s involvement, the confrontation between NCP and Shiv Sena and between Khadse and local Shiv Sena leaders are expected to increase. Both Rohini and his father Eknath Khadse had left BJP and joined NCP in October 2020. Rohini was defeated by an independent Chandrakant Patil, who is Shiv Sena leader, in the assembly elections held in 2019.

Rohini on Tuesday put up a brave front saying that the attack was carried out to scare her. "However, I will not be intimidated by this attack and I will always stand behind women," she said. She added that the three Shiv Sena office bearers were carrying pistol, sword and iron rod with a plan to kill her.

‘’In all seven people had come from three two-wheelers. Three of them were Shiv Sena office bearers, one with a pistol, the other with a sword and the third with an iron rod. They had come with an intention to kill me,’’ she said.

The Maharashtra Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has demanded that the Jalgaon Superintendent of Police should immediately intervene, trace the assailants and take strict action against them.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:56 PM IST