Mumbai: NCP leader Majeed Memon quits party cites this reason

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Majeed Memon | Photo: ANI
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mr Majeed Memon on Thursday quit the Sharad Pawar-led party with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

In a tweet, Memon said, "My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party.’’

Mr Memon was a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2020. He had served in the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice. He is a criminal lawyer by profession. 

However, a senior NCP leader told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Mr Memon had offered to resign six months ago as he wanted a second term for the Rajya Sabha.’’

article-image

