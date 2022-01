NCP chief Sharad Pawar has tested negative for COVID-19.

Pawar took to Twitter to inform the same and wrote, "My Covid-19 RT-PCR is Negative today. I am grateful to my Doctors, Friends, Colleagues and Well wishers for all the prayers and wishes for my speedy recovery."

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:28 PM IST