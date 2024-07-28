Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Criticises 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' Scheme For Poor Women Amid State's Debt Crisis

NCP (SCP) President Sharad Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: NCP (SCP) President Sharad Pawar has expressed reservations over Mahayuti government's much touted scheme 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' that will offer Rs 1,500 every month to the poor women of the state.

While speaking with media at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, the leader said it was shocking that when the state was overburdened under a debt of Rs 7.8 lakh crore, it decided to spend Rs 46,000 crore on the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. “Is the alliance government doing the work of pushing the state into more debts for its own political interests?” wondered Pawar.

Pawar also pointed out that the state's coffers are empty and the 'Ladki Bahin' is just intended to sway the people to the ruling side ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil questioned why no such scheme was launched before the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar strongly rebutted media reports about the finance department's opposition the scheme, saying it was announced after the approval of the finance and planning as well as other departments concerned apart from the state cabinet.