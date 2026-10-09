Mumbai NCLT Tops India With 35 Resolution Plans Worth Over ₹4,189 Crore In Q2 FY2026-27

The Mumbai NCLT Bench led the country in resolution-plan approvals during the July-September quarter | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) emerged as the top-performing bench in the country by approving 35 resolution plans worth more than Rs 4,189 crore during the July-September quarter of 2026.

The performance comes as the NCLT recorded its highest-ever quarterly disposal of resolution plans, with all its benches together approving 107 plans involving Rs 11,071.17 crore during the second quarter of FY 2026-27.

“Notwithstanding these institutional constraints, the Tribunal has continued to focus on effective utilisation of the judicial resources and infrastructure available to it, while taking measures to strengthen case management and reduce avoidable delays. NCLT remains committed to continuous institutional improvement, with emphasis on timely disposal, efficient case management and optimal utilisation of available judicial and administrative resources,” reads the press release.

Mumbai Bench Accounts For 38%

According to data released by the NCLT on Wednesday, the Mumbai Bench accounted for nearly one-third of the 107 resolution plans approved nationally during the quarter. In terms of value, the plans cleared by the Mumbai Bench accounted for about 38 per cent of the total approved amount during the period.

The Mumbai Bench’s 35 approvals were the highest among the NCLT benches. It was followed by the Principal and New Delhi Bench with 29 approvals, Chandigarh with nine and Ahmedabad with eight.

Highest Quarterly Approvals Recorded

Nationally, the 107 plans approved in the second quarter marked a sharp rise from 60 plans in the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26, 57 in FY 2024-25 and 82 in FY 2023-24. The tribunal said the latest figure was the highest number of resolution plans approved in any quarter since its inception.

With 78 plans having been approved in the first quarter, the NCLT has cleared 185 resolution plans in the first half of FY 2026-27, taking the cumulative number of plans approved since the tribunal’s inception to 1,735.

Vacancies And Infrastructure Remain Challenges

The improved disposal comes amid efforts to tackle pendency through structured case listing, closer monitoring of cases and redistribution of workload. The tribunal said it has introduced mechanisms to prioritise older matters, including applications concerning insolvency admissions and approval of resolution plans.

The press release, while speaking on the issue of vacancies and infrastructure, said, “Against a sanctioned strength of 62 Members, in addition to the President, the present working strength is 48 Members, leaving 14 vacancies. The shortage of Members has an impact on the functioning of Courts, with 13 Courts presently functioning on a full-day basis and 18 Courts functioning on a half-day basis. Further, 4 more Members are due to demit office by the end of the current calendar year. The issues relating to infrastructure and availability of Members have also been the subject of consideration by the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of issues relating to appointment of Judicial and Technical Members and inadequate infrastructure in the NCLT. The Supreme Court has directed the Union of India to file a status report regarding the basic amenities available at the Principal and Regional Benches and to identify the amenities urgently required in consultation with the President, NCLT.”

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335 Matters At Approval Stage

The tribunal said that as of September 30, 294 resolution plans were pending consideration, while orders had been reserved in another 41 matters. This put the number of cases at these two stages at 335, down from 363 applications awaiting approval when the Supreme Court examined the issue of delays in April.

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