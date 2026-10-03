Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Developer To Pay 6 Per Cent Interest For 30-Year Delay In Flat Possession

The NCDRC has awarded interest compensation to a Mumbai homebuyer who received possession of her flat decades after booking it | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a Malabar Hill developer, Om Sadan Private Limited, to pay 6% interest on the original price of a flat booked in 1984, after possession of the flat was handed over to the customer after a delay of over 30 years, in 2015.

Compensation For Delayed Possession

The commission, in its order, directed the developer to compensate the complainant for the delay by paying simple interest at 6% per annum on Rs 4,52,000 from January 1, 1985, to June 1, 2015, when possession of the flat was handed over.

The order was passed last month by a bench comprising Presiding Member AVM J. Rajendra (Retd.) and Member Justice Saroj Yadav. The opposite parties had already been proceeded against ex parte in June 2023.

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According to the complainant, Anita Basant Misra, the total consideration for the unit was Rs 4,59,000. The complainant had paid Rs 4,52,000 in 1983, and possession was due to be handed over by December 31, 1984.

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