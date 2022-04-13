Mumbai: NCB suspends probe in-charge, intel officer in Aryan Khan Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officers probing the drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, reported NDTV.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

Of the 20 arrested accused in the case, only two are currently in judicial custody and the rest are out on bail.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:51 PM IST