Mumbai: NCB seizes marijuana, LSD, MD in separate cases; 5 held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued its action against banned narcotics as the agency arrested five persons in three separate drug cases.

In the first case, the agency seized 1.250 kilograms of marijuana and intercepted one person namely Sunil Gawai late Wednesday at Bandra court junction. In another case during the same time, the agency seized 10 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) which is specified as commercial quantity and 32.9 grams of Mephedrone (MD). “We arrested two persons namely Nawab Shaikh and Farukh Choudhary at Nathani Heights in Mumbai Central,” said an NCB officer.

Meanwhile, the agency arrested two more persons in connection with seizure of 20 blots of LSD from one Kerry Kelvin Mendes who is suspected of peddling drugs. Mendes was arrested on Monday from Goregaon when the NCB team was allegedly attacked by three persons. Mendes was questioned following which the agency on Wednesday arrested two more persons in the case identified as Neal D’silva and Ahmed Shaikh Sajid.

The operations are part of the crackdown against drugs initiated by the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB headed by Sameer Wankhede, zonal director. NCB sources said that they are focussing on nabbing the peddlers and breaking the supply chain. As New Year is nearing, the vigilance has been tightened especially in view to keep check on narcotics smuggling. Investigations in the past have revealed small peddlers try to make money by selling these drugs to specific addicts in the city.

The NCB has been scanning the alleged network of several drug peddlers with high profile personalities which is seen as an extended probe in the case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency has also kept a close watch on the drug peddling activity in areas in western suburbs such as Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Santacruz and Juhu, which is home to several Bollywood and entertainment personalities.