Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs in two operations, 1 held; see pics

Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs in two operations, 1 held |

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched two operations at various places in Mumbai and had seized 970 grams of Amphetamine, 104 grams of Ecstasy Tablets, 100 paper blots of LSD weighing 02 grams (all commercial quantity) and 25 grams of Cocaine.

According to the NCB, on the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 970 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity) at Andheri (E), Mumbai on Monday. The seized drugs were concealed in four different dark brown coloured wooden ashtrays. The parcel was destined for New Zealand.

In another operation, on the basis of specific input, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 104 grams of Ecstasy Tablets, 100 paper blots of LSD weighing 02 grams (all commercial quantity) and 25 grams of Cocaine at the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The seized drugs were in two silver foil packets, further concealed inside the cardboard. The said parcel was sourced from France and was destined to Goa. A team of NCB, Goa immediately started action to apprehend the receiver. After working for the entire night one person was intercepted at Goa. His interrogation is in progress," the officials stated.