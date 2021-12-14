Mumbai: NCB seizes around 8 kgs of drugs, one Ivorian national intercepted, says zonal director Sameer Wankhede

NCB Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total of 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium, and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab. The drugs were seized between 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021 and intercepted 1 Ivorian national.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede sharing details about the 6 operations conducted said that in first operation 490 g of Amphetamine, concealed in stethoscope, was seized in Andheri on December 10.

In 2nd operation, 3.906 Kgs of Opium, concealed in microwave oven was seized in Andheri on December 13 while in 3rd operation, 2.525 Kgs Zolpidem tab, concealed in eatables and grocery items was seized in Andheri on December 13.

Further, he said, in 4th operation, 941 grams of Amphetamine concealed in cycling helmets and bangles at Andheri were seized. In 5th operation, 848 grams of Amphetamine, concealed in hose pipes and tie box were seized in Dongri.

"In 6th op, 17 g of Amphetamine, concealed in 1 TB Hard Disk, seized in Andheri on December 14," Sameer Wankhede added.

