Mumbai: NCB nabs three alleged drug traffickers in city

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Unit in three separate operations arrested three alleged drug traffickers, including a woman in a city wide raids on Tuesday and seized a total 73.7 grams Mephedrone (Commercial Quantity), 17 blots (0.32 grams) of LSD (Commercial Quantity) and 10 grams of Charas.

Explaining about the operation, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said, an NCB team had conducted house search of one Mohammed Shoaib Haider Khan at his residence at Tandel Street, Khoja Kabarstan, Dongri and intercepted him with possession of LSD blots.

"Khan a notorious drug trafficker. He was earlier booked in three NDPS cases in the years 2018 and 2019 by Wadala TT Police station and Gamdevi Police Station and he was currently on bail. A case of assault and causing hurt was also registered against him at Dongri Police station last year 2020," said Wankhede.

He added, NCB officials also conducted house search of one Iqra Abdul Gaffar Qureshi at her residence in Haji Kasam Chawl, Two Tank Road, Dongri and seized 52.2 grams of Mephedrone. Last year, a case of assault was registered by Nagpada police against her. She was also wanted in two NCB cases registered this year.

An NCB team also intercepted one Rizwan Ismail Khan alias Butler at Nishanpada, Chinchbunder and seized Charas and Mephedrone from his possession. Interrogation of the accused persons is going on, officials said.