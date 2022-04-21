Mumbai: NCB initiates action against Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades under PITNDPS Act

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has initiated action against Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, in view of involvement in multiple cases under NDPS Act. Demetriades is the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella.

According to the NCB, the PITNDPS order was issued against Agisilaos Demetriades on September 21, 2021. His application against the said order was rejected by the Bombay High Court at Goa on March 28, this year. Then, he moved an application before the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court and the same was rejected by the Supreme court on April 19.

"The detention order in case of Agisilaos Demetriades is to be executed by the Mumbai Police. The team of Mumbai Police has executed the said order on Thursday in Goa. Further, the team of Mumbai Police will be deposing him at Arthur Road Jail," said an NCB official.

The PITNDPS Act 1988, provides for the issue of preventive Detention Orders against any person with a view to prevent him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, officials said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:36 PM IST