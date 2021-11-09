Mumbai: NCB calls Karan Sajnani for enquiry in drug case involving Nawab Malik’s son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by deputy director-general Sanjay Singh on Tuesday initiated the process of re-investigating the case allegedly involving Sameer Khan, NCP minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law. The SIT has issued summons to British citizen Karan Sajnani, asking him to get his statement recorded on Wednesday.



Confirming this, Singh told Free Press Journal, “… Enquiries will be made with all those who are connected with the case."

In January this year, on the basis of specific information, the NCB Mumbai had effected a seizure of ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of ganja was recovered from Sajnani’s Khar home. In the said case, the NCB had arrested Khan and three other persons under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"During investigation, the role of Sameer Khan also came to light. After detailed examination, Khan has been placed under arrest," the NCB had claimed in a statement in January. In September, Khan and Sajnani got bail from a special NDPS Act court.



Meanwhile, NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the agency's Special Enquiry Team (SET), on Tuesday met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, wherein they discussed about the enquiries in the payoff allegations and suspected extortion attempt made by KP Gosavi and others, as claimed by cruise raid case witness Prabhakar Sail. Both NCB and SIT of Mumbai Police are making enquiries into the allegations levelled by Sail. Sail was enquired by the NCB SET for the second consecutive day at the Bandra camp of NCB.



The police sources said the NCB also discussed getting access to CCTV footage which the Mumbai Police's SIT had procured during their probe. Last week, SIT had found CCTV footage showing a blue Mercedes and two Innova SUVs, one belonging to Gosavi and the other belonging to Sam D’Souza, at Lower Parel. The images also showed a woman getting off the Mercedes, chatting with Gosavi and then both returning to her car.



Sail had mentioned in his notarised affidavit that on October 3, Gosavi, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and Sam D’Souza, met at Lower Parel, hours after Aryan Khan was picked up by the NCB following a raid on the cruise ship. Sail then dropped Gosavi to his Vashi residence.

"On Tuesday we recorded the statements of two more witnesses. Recording of Prabhakar Sail's statement is almost over now. In the coming days, more witnesses will be examined and evidence will be gathered," said DDG Gyaneshwar Singh.

