Mumbai: Navyman stabbed overy petty argument in Azad Maidan

The Azad Maidan police have launched a manhunt after an unknown person stabbed a navyman into ribs following an argument on Monday night. The navyman Sivnath Ramniwas Singh, 24 was sitting inside the Azad Maidan where the incident took place.

According to the police, Singh a seaman with the Navy was sitting inside the Azad Maidan at a far corner, around 8 in the night he was suddenly confronted by an unknown person for sitting inside the ground for late. However this did not go well with the Navyman and led to an argument.

Argument escalated when the person stabbed Singh with a sharp object into left ribs and escaped. Around 8.30 in the night when the police received an alert they rushed Singh to Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital and also alerted the Naval authorities. Singh has been shifted to INS Ashwini for further treatment and his condition is reportedly stable.

We have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway, said Bhushan Belnekar senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station.

According to the police, there were no witnesses to the incident neither there are any CCTV cameras monitoring the spot however the police have activated their informants.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:09 PM IST