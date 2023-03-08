Mumbai: Navy accounts official among 4 booked for taking bribe to process supplier's payment

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an accounts officer (AO) posted at the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Navy, a proprietor of a Reay Road-based company and two of its employees for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities for favourably processing payment of supplier's bills.

CBI had received a tip-off

According to the CBI, a tip-off was received that the accused official was indulging in illegal activities in connivance with certain private suppliers and regularly taking bribes in lieu of processing bills in interests of suppliers.

“In October 2022, source had informed that proprietor of a Reay Road-based company had contacted the AO and inquired about the payment status of his firm's bills pending with the office of PCDA, Navy. He assured the AO that bribe for all the bills will be delivered to him once the payment of all the bills is credited. The AO agreed to the proposal,” the CBI claimed in its first information report (FIR).

Bribes were paid several times to AO by proprietor

The agency further said that the source had informed that on February 23, the proprietor asked the AO to pass the bills of his firm. The latter had replied that he will pass the bills as soon as they are put up before him. On February 28, the proprietor inquired about the status of his bills and the AO informed that the bills have not come to him; neither the virtual copy nor physical ones. He further assured of clearing the bills once he receives them, the FIR added.

The agency sources also claimed that the accused proprietor had also directed one of his employees to ensure bribe was paid to the AO. “Source had also informed that on many earlier occasions, the proprietor had contacted the AO for passing the bills of his firm. After payment of those bills, bribes were paid to the AO,” the FIR stated.

On Monday, the CBI registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy and public servant obtaining undue advantage for performing public duty dishonestly.