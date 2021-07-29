Mumbai: Navi Mumbai slums to be Covid-free soon

Not only has the number of new Covid cases stabilised in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), but slums are also heading towards Covid-free zone. Indiranagar slums, under Turbhe ward, have reported zero active cases, while three other slums have between five and 10 active cases.

Indiranagar, Chinchpada, Ilthanpada, Katkaripada and Digha seen a sharp drop in new cases; thus the active case is heading towards zero.

Chinchpada and Ilthanpada have only five active cases, while Katkaripada and Digha have 10 and 19 cases, respectively.

During the first wave, Indiranagar was a hotspot and maximum cases were reported here. However, by following the tracing, testing and treating policy, the civic body managed to control the spread of the virus. Even in the second wave, the slums were less affected.

Meanwhile, the civic body conducted special drive staff associated with the delivery of LPG cylinders in the city.