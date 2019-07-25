Mumbai: Nariman Point to get 40-storey tower for state legislators

South Mumbai's Nariman Point is all set to get a 40-storey tower, tallest in the area, which will house the state legislators.

According to the Hindustan Times, Manora MLA hostel will have two towers which will be 25-storey and the 40-storey high-rise. The estimated cost for these two towers is whooping Rs 350 crore. All 366 legislators will get a two-bedroom apartment each, with a private office. Architect Shashi Prabhu, whose firm has prepared the design of the towers told the leading daily, “This will be the tallest tower in Nariman Point. Currently, there are 32-35 storey buildings. Coupled with podium parking, the tower will be 41-42 storey.”

After the decks were cleared for redevelopment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday performed Bhumi Pujan for Manora MLA hostel. Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawde, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and Dhananjay Munde were present.

The new Manora MLA hostel will accommodate 288 MLAs and 78 MLCs. Each of the legislators will get about 1,000-sqft carpet accommodation, which will be divided in a two-bedroom apartment, in addition to office space of about 300-350sqft. The building will also have parking space for 500 cars, a business centre, clubhouse, gymnasium, medical centre, multi-functional hall, meeting rooms, and podium garden, reported the leading daily.