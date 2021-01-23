Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raids at two locations

The Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting searches at two locations in Mumbai, on the basis of information given by drug peddler Chinku Pathan who was arrested on January 20.

The NCB sources stated that they are looking out for more suspects from the 'Pathani gang' who are under scanner after the agency busted a drug lab in the Dongri area of South Mumbai. NCB sources stated that they have detained Salman Nasir Pathan on Friday night who was caught in possession of “MD, weighing machine and other things used in making drugs”.

The agency is also looking out for his brother identified as Farhan Biradar in this connection.

“Salman is linked to Arif Bhujwala who ran the illicit clandestine lab in Dongri which was busted during the searches," said an NCB officer. Bhujwala is currently on the run and a lookout circular has been issued against him.

Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case on January 20. Pathan was accused of running a drug racket in the city.

Pathan is accused of manufacturing MD and circulating it amongst his chain of drug peddlers who then take it to the streets across Mumbai and other places.

What is MD?

MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at parties and play drugs.