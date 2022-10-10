e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Nana Patekar to interview Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow

The duo is expected to get some tricky questions on the recent change of government in Maharashtra in the interview.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Nana Patekar to interview Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow | File Photos
Actor Nana Patekar will interview Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow. The interview will be in video format and the information about the same was shared by the Office of Devendra Fadnavis. 

The duo is expected to get some tricky questions on the recent change of government in Maharashtra in the interview. Shinde heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister, capping a day of surprises and hectic political activities, just 24 hours after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(With inputs from agencies)

