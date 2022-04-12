Mumbai: Nagpur-based lawyer arrested by ED in money laundering case seeks copy of Judge Loya’s letter

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Tuesday made an application before an in charge court seeking copies of a handwritten letter of late Judge BH Loya seized by the agency from his residence during a raid, before arresting him in the case.

Judge Loya died in 2014 and was then presiding over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which BJP leader Amit Shah was accused among others. Shah was later discharged from the case.

Uke said in his plea filed through advocate Ravi Jadhav that among the many papers seized by the ED was a handwritten letter by the judge a few days before his death, in which he had made revelations about being under immense pressure.

The lawyer’s plea stated that he had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court on the issue of late judge Loya.

Among the papers picked up in their original form, the plea mentioned that there was a letter from the Department of Law and Judiciary which shows that judge Loya had gone on official work to Nagpur, while it was claimed that he had visited Nagpur to attend a wedding.

The plea further said that there was an important document, an original handwritten letter in Marathi written by judge Loya sent some days before his death in 2014.

In the letter, an excerpt of which Uke mentioned in his application, the judge had said that he was under pressure from the then chief minister and also under surveillance, unable to meet anyone, nor speak over the phone. The ED is expected to respond to the plea on Monday.

The lawyer and his brother and advocate Pradeep Uke were remanded in judicial custody by the court. Satish Uke is known for his petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

He was arrested on March 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case concerning land that the agency claims was usurped by them.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:36 PM IST