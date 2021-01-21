Mumbai: MVA govt to implement recruitment drive in phases, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will implement the recruitment drive in phases in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar stated that at present, hiring is underway in the police department, the public health department and the medical education department.

Pawar also said that the priority has been given to the police department considering its contribution for maintaining law and order. "In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to prioritise the hiring in the public health department and medical education department," he added.