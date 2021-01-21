Mumbai: MVA govt to implement recruitment drive in phases, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will implement the recruitment drive in phases in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Pawar stated that at present, hiring is underway in the police department, the public health department and the medical education department.
Pawar also said that the priority has been given to the police department considering its contribution for maintaining law and order. "In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to prioritise the hiring in the public health department and medical education department," he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the state public service commission filing an intervention plea in the Supreme Court which goes against the stand taken by the government with regard to the Maratha quota implementation.
The issue figured in the weekly cabinet meeting where Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and several ministers expressed their anger at the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) filing the application without consulting the government, sources said.
Thackeray has ordered a probe into the matter which he felt shows bureaucrats were trying to put the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in a spot over a sensitive matter, they said.
The application of MPSC came to notice on Wednesday when the quota case came up for hearing in the Supreme Court, the sources said.
The 2018 Maratha quota law is pending in the Supreme Court where its constitutional validity has been challenged.
(With inputs from agencies)
