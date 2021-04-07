Mumbai: Mushrif tells migrant workers not rush back to native places

Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Wednesday has appealed to the migrant and unorganised workers not to migrate to their home states or districts and not to succumb to any rumours. Mushrif’s appeals came on a day when migrant and unorganised workers especially from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh since Sunday night after the announcement of BreaktheChain restrictions have already headed back to their home states amid the rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the jobs in the wake of mini lockdown.

Mushrif, who is Rural Development Minister was given additional charge of Labour on Monday, after taking over the charge appealed the migrant and unorganised workers not to leave the state in haste and assured the state government’s support. “Amid rise in COVID 19 cases the state government is making efforts to control the spread. The government is committed to provide much needed help to the patients. I want to make it clear that industrial units will not be closed and especially those businesses with substantial presence of migrants and unorganised workers. Don’t fall to prey to rumours but continue to work observing the COVID 19 norms,” said Mushrif in his appeal.

Mushrif also assured that despite BreaktheChain restrictions the public transport including buses, railway and also private transport will be operational without any curb. The operations of public and private transport will not come to a halt but they will have to operate by adhering to the stipulated norms. “Don’t be panic. Travelling will not be a problem especially to the workplaces. So, take care of yourself and your family while reporting to the works regularly,” he urged.

As reported by Free Press Journal, migrant and unorganised workers have started their journey back to their home states. These workers with their family members were seen taking the trains from the Kurla Terminus, Bandra Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra Terminus.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe has instructed the state administration to provide financial aid to migrant and unorganised workers immediately and give relief through starting food camps for them. She asked the administration to engage NGOs and businesses to open food camps where these workers can eat especially during the present mini lockdown.

Dr Gorhe also instructed the administration to provide social and health security to these workers so that they will not resort to migration.