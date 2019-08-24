Mumbai: Murder convict held after 7 years

Thane: More than seven years after a murder convict jumped parole, he was arrested from Mumbra in the district, police said on Friday. Rafique Abdul Rahman Shaikh (45), who had been awarded life sentence in a February 2007 murder case registered in Ratnagiri, was arrested on Wednesday, they said. According to police, after jumping parole, he had been living in Mumbra by changing his identity.

"Shaikh was convicted in a murder case registered with Ratnagiri police. He was awarded life sentence and was lodged in Nashik jail. He had been granted parole in January 2012. He was expected to return to jail after a fortnight, which he failed to do," senior inspector Jairaj Ranavare of Thane police crime said.

After he did not return to jail, offence under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) was registered against him, he added.

"Thane crime branch unit got a tip-off that Shaikh had been hiding in Mumbra since the last seven years by changing his name. Following the alert, the police personnel rushed to the town and arrested him," he said.

During his interrogation, Shaikh told the police that total 22 cases, including that of murder, theft, extortion and abduction, were registered against him in Ratnagiri, Ranavare said. Shaikh was handed over to Ratnagiri police, he said.