Mumbai: Murder convict held 12 years after jumping parole

Mumbai: In it's drive against absconders, the city crime branch has arrested a murder convict 12 years after he jumped parole, Rajesh Dvivedi, 37, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday 12 years after he jumped his parole in 2008.

According to the crime branch officer, Dvivedi was arrested in 2003 in a murder case of a senior citizen by Gaondevi police. Dvivedi a security guard then murdered a woman for Rs 2 lakh.

In September 2007, he was convicted and sentenced for a life imprisonment by the Sessions Court. In June 2008, he was granted parole of a month over his wife’s illness, however, he never returned to the jail after which court issued warrant against him.

In a drive against the absconders, the crime branch unit 2 sent a team to Dvivedi's native place. However, after securing parole, he never returned to his home.

Through their local informant, the crime branch learnt that Dvivedi was shifted to Vindhyavihar village in Singrauli district of MP from he was later arrested by the crime branch team.