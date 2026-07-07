Mumbai: Municipal Engineers' Union Protests Suspension Of BMC Engineers Over Monsoon-Related Incidents, Seeks Revocation Of Action

Municipal Engineers' Union members protested against the suspension of BMC engineers pending inquiry into recent monsoon-related incidents | X - @richapintoi

Mumbai, July 6: The Municipal Engineers' Union (MEU) on Monday staged a protest at the BMC's M East Ward office against the suspension of civic engineers in two recent monsoon-related incidents, demanding the immediate revocation of the disciplinary action. The union maintained that no engineer should be penalised until a comprehensive inquiry establishes individual responsibility.

Union Opposes Suspensions

Last week, the BMC suspended three engineers after an 11-year-old boy, Vihaan Srivastava, was killed in a tree-collapse incident in Chembur. In a separate case, four civic officials, including the L Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner, were suspended on July 2 after a 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole.

The Municipal Engineers Union on Monday staged a protest at @mybmc M West ward office against the suspension of civic engineers in connection with two recent monsoon-related incidents, demanding that the disciplinary action be revoked. The union said engineers should not be… pic.twitter.com/VTQTHEsUJ8 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 6, 2026

As part of the protest, MEU representatives met Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandhya Nandedkar and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, urging the civic administration to revoke the suspension orders.

MEU President Ashok Jadhav alleged that the engineers were suspended without due process, claiming the BMC acted before conducting either a preliminary inquiry or a departmental probe. Calling the action arbitrary and demoralising, he said responsibility should be fixed only after a fair and transparent investigation.

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Assurance From Civic Administration

Following discussions with the civic administration, the union temporarily suspended its proposed agitation after being assured that no further disciplinary action would be taken until the inquiry report is submitted.

However, it warned that if engineers and officers were subjected to unjust action, all municipal employees' unions would launch a united protest.

Meanwhile, a senior civic official said the inquiry report is expected shortly, and any further action will be taken based on its findings.

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